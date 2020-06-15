Election fraud hotline active through election day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckians who think they see or hear of election law violations between now and the June 23 primary now have a place to report the possible infractions.

The Election Fraud Hotline number is 1-800-328-VOTE, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The hotline is active year-round and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls to the hotline are reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions, and complaints containing allegations of election fraud are referred to the Department of Criminal Investigations.

On Election Day, June 23, the hotline is staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, and calls are answered live. Each tip is forwarded to prosecutors for detailed review. Allegations of election law violations include, but are not limited to, campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, and poll disruption.

Cameron and Secretary of State Mike Adams set up a Ballot Integrity Task Force to deter and investigate allegations of election fraud. The task force includes the Office of the Attorney General, the Secretary of State’s Office, the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Kentucky’s Eastern and Western Districts, the Kentucky State Police, the U.S. Postal Service, the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, and the Kentucky Army National Guard.