Downtown restaurant sees positive experience with peaceful protests

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- Despite road closures due to the protest, it’s still business as usual for many downtown restaurants in Lexington.

Carson’s owner Mark Fichtner said the blocked streets and peaceful protests haven’t kept customers away. He said some restaurants are closing earlier to keep protesters and drivers safe. Overall, he said it has been a positive experience.

“The flow of the city is different than it used to be, but that’s okay. Everybody’s working around it and doing the right thing,” said Fichtner. “We haven’t been affected too much. In fact, business is pretty good considering we’re at 33 percent, so we’re pretty blessed in that regard.”

Fichtner said he supports the protests and plans to listen in to Tuesday’s Urban County Council meeting where proposed changes to the police department are expected to be discussed.