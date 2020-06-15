City sets guidelines for mailbox decorating competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Help your neighborhood celebrate the Fourth of July by entering Lexington’s door/mailbox decorating contest.

This year the city is introducing a new activity to engage and entertain the community – a door/mailbox decorating contest. Residents are encouraged to show their patriotic spirit by decorating their front door.

Households can submit a photo of their door or mailbox to the city’s website. The deadline to submit is 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29.

A panel of judges will pick the top four finalists. Mayor Linda Gorton will choose the overall winner. The winning household will receive a visit from the mayor and a swag bag from the City of Lexington.