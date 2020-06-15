Bridge replacements to start June 22 in Bell, Leslie counties

LESLIE/BELL COUNTIES (WTVQ) – Bridge projects will start Monday, June 22 in Leslie and Bell counties, causing traffic delays in detours this summer.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a bridge construction project in Leslie County will replace the Tower Mountain Road Bridge over Beech Fork. It will include an offsite detour using U.S. 421, Tower Mountain Road and Jettie Lane.

The work starts Monday and the state plans to have the bridge open to traffic again on Monday, Aug. 24.

Drivers should be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and use safe driving habits when traveling through the area

In Bell County, the project will replace the bridge on Sugarcamp Branch Road over Brownies Creek off KY 987. The project will include a diversion route for motorists during construction.

The bridge is expected to open to traffic on Monday, August 24.

Both bridges are part of the Bridging Kentucky program’s Eastern Kentucky Design-Build Project No.1. The projects are being delivered by a design-build team led by Central Bridge Co., LLC J/V Bizzack Construction LLC and HDR Engineering, Inc.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.

The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.