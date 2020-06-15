‘Breaking the Bronze Ceiling’ statue gets $20,000 grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The National Endowment for the Arts has given a $20,000 grant to the Blue Grass Community Foundation to help fund the Breaking the Bronze Ceiling Monument in downtown Lexington.

This monument will commemorate the contributions of women in Lexington and Fayette County, and is a special tribute to honor the centennial of the women’s suffrage movement and the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

“When Councilmember Jennifer Mossotti, who chairs the Committee, and Councilmember Kathy Plomin approached me about this project last year, I saw their passion, I recognized immediately the importance of this project for our community, and I knew I wanted to help,” said Congressman Andy Barr, who announced the grant. “The vision, dedication and hard work of the Committee to build a monument in downtown Lexington to celebrate the history of women in Fayette County is inspiring.”

“Community support for this initiative has been tremendous and has made the realization of this monument possible as we seek to deepen people’s understanding of Central Kentucky women’s contributions to history. It is a remarkable collective history of extraordinary achievements,” said Lexington Councilmember Jennifer Mossotti, chair of Breaking the Bronze Ceiling.

“Women’s representation in public art has been virtually non-existent,” Mossotti continued. “This work helps change that dynamic while honoring noteworthy local women and hopefully inspiring future generations. We are grateful for Congressman Barr’s ongoing support.”

Lexington city officials announced the project last November, announcing that artist Barbara Grygutis was selected to design and produce the monument.

Grygutis has been commissioned to create over 75 large-scale works of public art throughout North America, and is recognized internationally for her sculptural environments.

Grygutis describes the monument as “silhouettes of suffragettes.”

“I wanted to convey a sense of the time but also do this in a contemporary medium,” said Grygutis.

Grygutis said five figures will form the line and will sit on 6-inch granite pedestal to elevate it above the planter. While she said it typically takes a year, they plan to complete the monument in nine months.

The site for the monument is on the Lexington Financial Center Plaza, near the corner of Vine and Mill Streets. Dudley Webb and Webb companies made the site available which will overlook the Town Branch Commons Trail.

Mayor Linda Gorton said work is expected to begin in August 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment to the constitution which granted women the right to vote.