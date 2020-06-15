16th annual Father’s Day family event set for Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 16th annual Father’s and Family Celebration is set for Saturday, June 20th but in a slightly different format due to COVID-19.

Lexington will host the community-wide Father’s Day family event at Douglass Park. The main event will not take place in the traditional large gathering format. Organizers say it will be in the form of a “Daddy Drive-Thru” event.

Fathers and their families are invited to drive-thru a festive atmosphere and be appreciated from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Fathers will receive a shirt and other items. Resource materials and activities will also be distributed to equip and educate fathers and families to help raise community morale.

Organizers say the event is needed more this year than ever, as fathers and families need encouragement right now.

Organizers say all local, state, and federal protocol and recommendations will be adhered to and guide event execution. To keep attendees safe, organizers say they will limit crowds, practice social distancing, use PPE and appropriate disinfectant practices.

A special emphasis will be placed on community unity for the relieving, rebuilding and reconciling during and after the pandemic and unrest.

Organizers say the event seeks to encourage fathers and men who are positively engaged in the lives of children and families, appreciate those adults, volunteers, and mentors that have stood in the gaps for absent fathers. They say they hope it will also nudge and better equip those men who are less engaged in the lives of their children.