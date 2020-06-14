Man convicted of four DUI deaths is arrested for DUI again

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 25-year-old Jackson, Ky. man who has already served one prison term for DUI-related deaths is arrested again for DUI.

According to Three Forks Regional Jail Records, Shawn Hardin was arrested Saturday afternoon by Breathitt County Sheriff’s deputies on charges of first-offense DUI, driving on a suspended license and second-degree disorderly conduct.

But he’s no stranger to alcohol-related offenses.

On Aug. 10, 2015, he pleaded guilty in Breathitt County Circuit Court to four counts of four counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of fourth-degree minor injury.

In September 2015, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison and given credit for 10 months he’d been in jail awaiting trial.

Under sentencing guidelines at the time, if he didn’t get in trouble in prison he only had to serve 20 percent of the sentence, which would be less than three years.

Following an accident on Aug. 27, 2014 in which four men died and one other was injured, Hardin registered .13 on a blood-alcohol test, well above the .08 legal limit.

He initially was charged and then released only to be arrested again after being indicted on the manslaughter charges in December 2014.

Hardin was driving a pickup on Wolverine Road in Breathitt County and lost control, killing Jackson residents 24-year-old Jonathan Campbell, 31-year-old Adam Fugate, and 19-year-old Pearl Armstrong, who were riding in the bed of the truck. They were ejected and died at the scene.

In addition, 20-year-old Joshua Thorpe was thrown from the back of the truck and injured. He later died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

A passenger in the cab of the truck, Marcus Jones of Campton, was injured.