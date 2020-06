LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man showed up Sunday afternoon at St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Investigators say the man told them he was putting away a handgun when it accidentally went off. Police say a witness corroborated the story.

The victim’s name wasn’t released by police. He was described as being in his 40’s.

No charges were filed, according to police.