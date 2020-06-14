Golden Alert issued for missing woman

GREEN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert was issued after woman with a mental disability went missing Sunday morning.

The alert was issued in Green, Hart and Metcalfe counties.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say 20-year old Nikita ‘Naomi’ Delaney was last seen on Mitchel London Road between 9:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. CDT.

She is 5′, 2″ and was last seen wearing green shorts, gray shirt and muck boots, according to investigators.

She went missing after a dispute with family members, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Green County Emergency Dispatch at 270-932-4202.