Celebrating ‘World Blood Donor Day’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Today is ‘World Blood Donor Day,’ which serves as a reminder that donations are needed, especially in the midst of the worldwide pandemic.

This is also the time of year when blood centers often see a drop in blood donations as the weather warms-up and schools are out.

- Advertisement -

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) in Lexington thanked its donors on social media on ‘World Blood Donor Day.’

KBC is in need of donations of whole blood, platelets, or double red blood cells. The center supplies blood to hospitals and clinics across half the state.

The average daily need is 400 pints of blood, according to KBC.

To learn more, including finding a donation center near you, click here.