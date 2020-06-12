Transylvania to return this fall to in-person classes, on-campus living

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Transylvania University has developed a plan to return to in-person classes and on-campus living in August.

Friday, Transylvania University President John N. Williams and President-Designate Brien Lewis announced the college’s fall 2020 reopening plan, Healthy at Transy. Below is an excerpt of a statement to the university community. Read the full statement on the 1780 blog.

In a statement, the the two said:

“Throughout Transylvania’s long history, our institution has been required to be resilient and even reinvent itself to meet the challenges of changing times. As we approach the 2020 fall term, we are once again called upon to embrace our Pioneer spirit to nimbly adapt to a global pandemic.

“After several months of in-depth review and discussion, our university’s Reopening Steering Committee has endorsed a plan we call Healthy at Transy, a flexible framework that will allow us to return to in-person instruction and on-campus housing along with full academic support services this August.

“It will require all of our community — faculty, students and staff along with alumni and visitors — working together to make the fall in-person instruction happen, and we will all have to be prepared to accept some inconveniences for the protection of our fellow community members. It is our shared responsibility to keep our classrooms, residences and facilities safe for our entire community. That will mean regular health and temperature checks, enhanced cleaning protocols, wearing masks, sanitizing work and living spaces and, in some cases, accommodating distance learning when needed.

“Our campus experience this fall will undoubtedly be different than in years past. However, together we will continue to focus on our core value of engaging with the liberal arts to prepare our students for their futures. What better way to truly embody our university’s mission than by living out the values of independent thinking, open-mindedness and creative expression during these uncertain times.”

