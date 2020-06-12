Several LGBTQ groups join Lexington Black Lives Matter protest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Several LGBTQ groups joined Lexington protests Thursday night in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The groups included: Lexington Fairness, Frontrunners Lexington, Pride Community Services Organization (PCSO), Moveable Feast Lexington, Imperial Court of Kentucky, AVOL Kentucky, Cherry Pop, Faulkner Morgan Archive, Inc.,Free Mom Hugs- Kentucky, Kentucky Fried Sisters, Kentucky Youth Law Project, Inc., and GLSEN Bluegrass

The groups say they reached out to the Lexington Black Lives Matter movement to see how they could stand in solidarity and help.

They say protesters told them they needed people to show up and protest with them.

They asked anyone joining to wear masks, read the movement’s demands, and advocate by demanding council members and the mayor address the movement.