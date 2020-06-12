UPDATE: Search for Madison Central teen continues; boaters asked to steer clear

The search continues for a Madison Central Football player, 17-year-old Emmanuel Prewitt, who friends say went underwater in Boyle County Wednesday evening.

Friday, Boyle County Emergency Management put out a request boaters steer clear of the search area at Harrington Lake.

Officials say it will be easy to tell where exactly they’re still working if you do head out to the lake this weekend.

Boyle County Fire and Rescue and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have had four boats scanning the area Thursday to find the body of Prewitt.

Emergency Management Director Mike Wilder said the search is not an easy one because Prewitt and three other boys were swimming in an area behind Gwinn Island.

There are no roads that lead to that area. The only way to get there is by boat or walking through a field.

Wilder said murky water, a strong undercurrent and the depth of the lake being over 100 feet make it nearly impossible to use divers. Rescue crews are using sonar to scan the lake with the hope of finding him.

“It’s hard to do. It’s hard to do. Every one of our guys that’s in the boats I’ve known for many years. They have a reputation of being skillful for what they do,” said Wilder.

Wilder said they will keep searching until they find Prewitt are bringing in additional help.

As sad as this situation is, Wilder said it’s a cold reminder that anyone swimming in Harrington Lake needs to wear a life jacket because the lake is so deep and has such a strong current.