Friday night marks two weeks of protests in Lexington

Protests from Friday, June 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Organizers of Lexington protests say this is a “Weekend of Direct Action” against Lexington Police Department.

This weekend organizers say on Facebook Lexingtonians can expect more demonstrations than the regular nightly marches throughout downtown.

Friday night, the group met at outside the courthouse at Main and Limestone with a relatively small crowd, likely because many plan to be up early for more demonstrations at 8 a.m. Saturday.

ABC 36’s Bobbi McSwine is downtown following the marches.

 

McSwine reports a car was following the protesters antagonizing the group near the beginning of the night.

 

