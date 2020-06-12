Friday night marks two weeks of protests in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Organizers of Lexington protests say this is a “Weekend of Direct Action” against Lexington Police Department.

This weekend organizers say on Facebook Lexingtonians can expect more demonstrations than the regular nightly marches throughout downtown.

- Advertisement -

Friday night, the group met at outside the courthouse at Main and Limestone with a relatively small crowd, likely because many plan to be up early for more demonstrations at 8 a.m. Saturday.

ABC 36’s Bobbi McSwine is downtown following the marches.

A smaller crowd is downtown right now…organizers say the protest will end early tonight in preparation for a 8 a.m. protest tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BCBrywIrCf — Bobbi McSwine ABC 36 (@McSwineB_News) June 13, 2020

Related Article: 8 days of protests in a row in downtown Lexington

McSwine reports a car was following the protesters antagonizing the group near the beginning of the night.