Friday night marks two weeks of protests in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Organizers of Lexington protests say this is a “Weekend of Direct Action” against Lexington Police Department.
This weekend organizers say on Facebook Lexingtonians can expect more demonstrations than the regular nightly marches throughout downtown.
Friday night, the group met at outside the courthouse at Main and Limestone with a relatively small crowd, likely because many plan to be up early for more demonstrations at 8 a.m. Saturday.
ABC 36’s Bobbi McSwine is downtown following the marches.
A smaller crowd is downtown right now…organizers say the protest will end early tonight in preparation for a 8 a.m. protest tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BCBrywIrCf
— Bobbi McSwine ABC 36 (@McSwineB_News) June 13, 2020
McSwine reports a car was following the protesters antagonizing the group near the beginning of the night.