Body of missing swimmer in Laurel County found

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The body of a missing swimmer in Laurel County has been found.

According to Emergency Manager Danny Moses, the body of 22-year-old Tyler Russell, of Hazard, was located around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

- Advertisement -

Moses says Woodbine Rescue Squad was able to locate Russell, along with assistance from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

Russell went missing Saturday. According to Moses, water was being released from the Laurel River Dam to generate electricity when Russell was swept away.