Big Friday numbers balance out two-day COVID-19 total

FRANKFORT, Ky. -The state confirmed 331 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the two-day total to 400, an average of 200 a day that state officials say is on par with the numbers from the last three weeks.

The number pushed the state’s total since early March over the 12,000 mark to 12,166, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office reported.

“Remember, due to a backlog in the data management system we use to report data to the federal government, today’s numbers include some cases that should have been reported yesterday,” Beshear said.

The governor reported four new deaths Friday, raising the total to 497 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Friday include an 89-year-old woman from Fayette County and 54- and 79-year-old men and a 90-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

Currently, 418 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 67 are in the ICU. At least 3,390 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The state’s ongoing partnership with Kroger is expanding the COVID-19 drive-through testing next week in several locations across the commonwealth. Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

At least 315,068 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in Kentucky so far.