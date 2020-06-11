In-person voting precincts on Secretary of State web site

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) –The Kentucky Secretary of State’s website now lists all locations statewide for in-person voting before and on election day.

“In Kentucky, elections are not run from Frankfort; they are run by our county clerks and their staffs. Their phones have been ringing nonstop. We appreciate our hardworking clerks and our motivated voters. By placing voting location information on our website, we’ll decrease the county clerks’ call volume and provide valuable information directly to voters,” Secretary Michael Adams said.

https://www.sos.ky.gov/elections/Pages/Polling-Locations.aspx makes it easy to vote, helping voters find their polling locations without having to call their county clerks – and thereby makes the voting process easier on the county clerks too.