Lexington man dies in Perry County shooting

JEFF, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington man with local ties died following an argument at a residence in Perry County early Thursday morning.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Johnny Newman was fatally wounded when he allegedly threatened an armed man with baseball bat and knife during an early-morning argument.

The case will be presented to a grand jury for possible charges.

According to the KSP, At around 1, troopers along with deputies with Perry County Sheriff’s Office, were called to a home on KY Highway 7 in the Jeff community in response to a fight involving gunfire.

The initial investigation determined that Johnny Newman went to the residence of Gary McQueen on Highway 7 in Jeff, and the two became involved in an argument, troopers said in a release.

During the altercation, Newman armed himself with a baseball bat and knife and approached Gary McQueen in a threatening manner. McQueen, who had a gun, shot Newman, troopers said.

Newman was pronounced dead at the scene by Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the State Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort. Investigators consulted with the Perry County Commonwealth Attorneys Office concerning initial details and were advised to present the case to the Perry County Grand Jury when the investigation allows.

Detective Brandon Thomas with KSP Post 13 is leading this investigation.

