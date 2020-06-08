KSP seeks help identifying theft suspects

SALEM, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in the theft of items from a convenience store in Salem, Ky., near Paducah.

On Thursday, May 14, 2020 at approximately 2:35 p.m., video surveillance shows a Hispanic male enter the Tambco Gas Station on US 60 in Salem, steal multiple items and leave the store without paying, troopers said in a release.

The subject was wearing a black baseball cap turned backwards, black shorts, a dark-colored jacket with a white stripe across the front, a blue and white T-shirt, and black Nike tennis shoes, according to the KSP.

He was driving a silver passenger car with tinted windows. The registration is unknown.

Anyone with information should call the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.