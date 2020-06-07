State GOP ‘online convention’ elects delegates

By
Steve Rogers
-
0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Republican Party of Kentucky held its first-ever online state convention Sunday, with GOP leaders from across the state electing delegates and alternates to the 2020 Republican National Convention, as well as a slate of electors for the electoral college following this year’s presidential election.

“Our first-ever online state convention was a great success, and I am proud of how our grassroots leaders and activists came together with unprecedented enthusiasm and participation,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “Republican leadership is successfully guiding our state and country through unprecedented challenges, and our team is ready to deliver yet another historic year of victory for the Kentucky GOP.”

The delegates and alternates selected this weekend will participate in the 2020 Republican National Convention later this year. The state convention also selected a slate of electors who will participate in the Electoral College following this year’s presidential election.

The full list of delegates, alternates and presidential electors are:

Delegates:

  1. US Senator Mitch McConnell
  2. US Senator Rand Paul
  3. US Congressman Hal Rogers
  4. US Congressman Andy Barr
  5. US Congressman Thomas Massie
  6. US Congressman James Comer
  7. Attorney General Daniel Cameron
  8. Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon
  9. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles
  10. Secretary of State Mike Adams
  11. State Treasurer Allison Ball
  12. Senate President Robert Stivers
  13. Laura Larue
  14. John McCarthy
  15. DeAnna Brangers
  16. Janet Cuthrell
  17. Patrick Jennings
  18. Bob Hutchison
  19. Karen Kelly
  20. Lois Ann Disponett
  21. State Senator Julie Raque Adams
  22. State Senator Ralph Alvarado
  23. Scott Jennings
  24. Vickie Travis
  25. Tami Wilson

Alternate Delegates:

  1. Mary Singleton
  2. Marc Wilson
  3. Isaac Oettle
  4. Cy Dutton
  5. Kathy Stocks
  6. Stephanie Griffen
  7. Chase Crigler
  8. Caleb Childers
  9. James Higdon
  10. Shellie May
  11. Donna Lawlor
  12. Josh Barrett
  13. Joe Koroluk
  14. Jennifer Decker
  15. Patrick Flannery
  16. Mike McCann
  17. Matt Lockett
  18. David Harris
  19. Eric Lycan
  20. Jake Viano
  21. Eric Bush
  22. Josh Irvin
  23. Jason Crockett
  24. Jonathan Joseph
  25. Kevin Smith

At-Large Presidential Electors:

  1. Carol Rogers
  2. Ellen Williams

