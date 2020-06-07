State GOP ‘online convention’ elects delegates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Republican Party of Kentucky held its first-ever online state convention Sunday, with GOP leaders from across the state electing delegates and alternates to the 2020 Republican National Convention, as well as a slate of electors for the electoral college following this year’s presidential election.

“Our first-ever online state convention was a great success, and I am proud of how our grassroots leaders and activists came together with unprecedented enthusiasm and participation,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “Republican leadership is successfully guiding our state and country through unprecedented challenges, and our team is ready to deliver yet another historic year of victory for the Kentucky GOP.”

The delegates and alternates selected this weekend will participate in the 2020 Republican National Convention later this year. The state convention also selected a slate of electors who will participate in the Electoral College following this year’s presidential election.

The full list of delegates, alternates and presidential electors are:

Delegates:

US Senator Mitch McConnell US Senator Rand Paul US Congressman Hal Rogers US Congressman Andy Barr US Congressman Thomas Massie US Congressman James Comer Attorney General Daniel Cameron Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles Secretary of State Mike Adams State Treasurer Allison Ball Senate President Robert Stivers Laura Larue John McCarthy DeAnna Brangers Janet Cuthrell Patrick Jennings Bob Hutchison Karen Kelly Lois Ann Disponett State Senator Julie Raque Adams State Senator Ralph Alvarado Scott Jennings Vickie Travis Tami Wilson

Alternate Delegates:

Mary Singleton Marc Wilson Isaac Oettle Cy Dutton Kathy Stocks Stephanie Griffen Chase Crigler Caleb Childers James Higdon Shellie May Donna Lawlor Josh Barrett Joe Koroluk Jennifer Decker Patrick Flannery Mike McCann Matt Lockett David Harris Eric Lycan Jake Viano Eric Bush Josh Irvin Jason Crockett Jonathan Joseph Kevin Smith

At-Large Presidential Electors: