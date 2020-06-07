Protests continue for tenth night after fight in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Minneapolis’ City Council’s vote Sunday strengthened hundreds of protesters in Lexington who returned downtown.

This, even after a fight during Saturday night’s otherwise peaceful protest drew a lot of attention and threatened to take away from their message of equality.

- Advertisement -

Organizers say a man jumped out of his Uber and swung at the protesters who they say were defending themselves.

“We do want to let people know that we are peaceful. We do consider that self defense is not violence,” says organizer April Taylor.

According to Lexington Police, it happened around 10:30 Saturday night when someone blocked an Uber on East Maxwell and South Limestone.

The Lexington Herald-Leader, after talking with the Uber driver, reports the man told the driver to go and when he said he couldn’t because of the protesters he got out and started the fight.

“That’s really disheartening because there’s kids out here with their parents, ya know,” says protester Karlene Woods.

Police say they’re investigating, but no one has been arrested or faces any charges.

Taylor says the peaceful protest resumed after the fight ended.

And protesters came right back out Sunday night.

“All lives cannot matter until black lives matter, and if you choose to stay neutral in a situation of injustice, then you choose the side of the oppressor,” says protester Cassondra Tucker.

Protesters even had something to celebrate what they call a victory in Minneapolis when the city council de-funded and disbanded the police force.

“I was in tears honestly. It was just, I thought about how I asked my grandparents about the civil rights movement and what they did. And I feel like now I’ll be able to tell my children and grandchildren about the movement I was a part of so I think that it’s a huge deal,” says protester Carrie Williamson.

Some protesters say every police force in the nation should disband and try a new way at public safety instead.