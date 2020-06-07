Paving, other work to cause New Circle delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of varied operations scheduled for New Circle Road/KY 4 in Fayette County.

The temporary closures will be necessary for milling, and paving work. In addition, traffic loop stations are planned for a portion of the route.

The piezoelectric loops collect data for the ADT (Average Daily Traffic count).

New Circle Road/KY 4

Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 19 – 7 p.m. each evening until 6 a.m. the following morning

alternating lane closures for milling and paving work will be in effect between Boardwalk/Colesbury Circle (milepoint 10.015) and Trade Center Drive (milepoint 13.195)

o motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

Tuesday, June 9 through Thursday, June 11 – 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

shoulder closures will be in effect for planned loop stations to collect traffic data between Boardwalk/Colesbury Circle (milepoint 10.015) and Trade Center Drive (milepoint 13.195)

o motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.