Jessamine Co. church moves back to online services

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A pastor who stood beside the attorney general as he called banning in-person church services unconstitutional is now cancelling in-person services at his Jessamine County church.

Clays Mill Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Fugate says about 17 members of the congregation have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

He says but not all of those 17 were inside the church the last few weeks.

The church opened May 10th to staff but began in-person services that reached over 200 people beginning May 17th.

After learning of at least four positive cases, Pastor Fugate says he cancelled in-person services.

Before re-opening, the church took several safety measures: members sitting in every other row, aisles expanded, and social distancing.

He says some wore masks, but not many.

The pastor says there’s not much else that could’ve been done.

“I don’t know anything we could’ve done. I asked the doctor he said maybe, you know, not sing. Instead of singing our typical six to seven songs we only sang two songs. If you don’t sing it’s almost like not having church,” says Pastor Jeff Fugate.

So this Sunday he began strictly online services again.

The pastor says he plans to resume in-person services on June 21st in an open tent outside of the church.