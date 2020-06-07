Cycle chase leads to trafficking charge; two indicted for kidnapping

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 37-year-old Science Hill man is charged

with fleeing and drug trafficking after trying to run from deputies on a motorcycle.

And in an unrelated case, a man and woman arrested earlier this year in connection with a kidnapping and assault have formally been indicted.

In the fleeing case, William Brown, of Alice Lane in Science Hill, is charged with trafficking in meth, drug possession, fleeing and traffic-related offenses, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.

Deputies were on their way to an alarm call when they got another call from a resident saying they heard a motorcycle speeding away from the area of the alarm toward Highway 914. Checking to see whether the two were related, Deputy Steven Alexander spotted a motorcycle in the area and tried to stop it when it went through a stop light at Oak Hill Road and Highway 914, according to Speck.

The motorcycle, driven by Brown, took off. Alexander followed with his lights on but not speeding. The motorcycle wrecked on the off-ramp to the Cumberland Parkway and slid on the pavement.

Brown tried to flee on foot but was caught by deputies, Speck said.

He was treated at Lake Cumberland Hospital and then jailed, the sheriff said.

Following the arrest, Deputy Brandon Smith, using K-9 Leo, was located 28.4 Grams of methamphetamine and $1,393 cash. Other agencies, in addition to the deputies who responded to the scene to assist include the Somerset Police Department, the Somerset/Pulaski County EMS, and the Somerset Fire Department. Deputy Alexander also served a Madison County District Court warrant on Brown for first-degree trafficking in meth and paraphernalia possession. In the unrelated case, 30-year-old Zachary Kinnard, of Danville, and 34-year-old Jayme Barker, of Winchester, were served with indictments Thursday for kidnapping with serious injury, first-degree assault and evidence tampering in connection with the March 27 kidnapping and shooting of Jermaine Bennett Jr., of Winchester, the sheriff said. They have been in the Pulaski County Detention Center since their arrest earlier this spring. The Pulaski County Grand Jury issued the indictments Wednesday after Det. Todd Wilson presented the case.

Bennett was found shot at about 2:15 p.m. March 27 when deputies responded to a call on Brock Road in Nancy. He’d been shot in the leg and had zip ties around a wrist and an ankle. He was flown, by Air Methods, to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington for treatment.

Barker was quickly identified as a suspect and located in Somerset the next night.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset Police Department were assisted by the University of Kentucky Police in this investigation. Kinnard was arrested in Danville on April 2, Speck said.