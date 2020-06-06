On three-month anniversary, new cases top 300, state total crosses 11,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky hit new marks Saturday on the three-month anniversary of the first confirms case in the state, according to Gov. Andy Beshear’s update.

And the totals come the day after Beshear spoke at the March on Frankfort hosted by For the People Coalition.

“Today, you are leading and I am listening,” said Gov. Beshear. “I will earn your faith, and we will work together. Change is possible. You’re demanding it. And I’m going to work with you to make that happen.”

As of 4 p.m. June 6, the state reported 319 new cases, 65 percent of which came from Jefferson County. The confirmed 6,640 tests.

State officials have said the high numbers the state has seen in the last two weeks may be in part related to the increased testing.

The new confirmed cases pushed the state total to 11,287 since the first case was confirmed three months ago on March 6.

“The virus is still out there. I know we’re tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer,” said Beshear. “But we’ve already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky and we can’t let up now.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported four new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 470 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 73-year-old man from Clay County, 73- and 90-year old men from Jefferson County and a 70-year-old woman from Logan County.

“These deaths are another tragic loss for all of Kentucky,” Beshear lamented. “Light your houses up green, ring your bells tomorrow, and most important, continue taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect your neighbors.”

At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

This week, the governor consistently reminded Kentuckians the novel coronavirus is still in our midst and we need to take precautions to prevent its spread. State health officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Other guidance includes wearing masks, maintaining social distancing of six feet or more, gathering outside instead of inside, washing hands frequently, covering food and individually wrapping plates.

