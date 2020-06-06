Protest organizers require masks and social distancing at Morehead protest

MORHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ)- A candlelight vigil Saturday night in Morehead supported “people of color victimized by police brutality and systemic racism”.

That includes George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed when police in Louisville executed a no knock search warrant at her home in March.

Before the vigil, Saturday afternoon, about 250 protesters met at Fountain Park, where organizers required everyone to wear masks and social distance to protect against coronavirus.

They also offered ideas for other ways to help, including contributing to bail funds for those arrested while protesting, calling elected officials, educating yourself, and voting.