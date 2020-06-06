Men in suits march in honor of George Floyd in Cincinnati

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0

Cincinnati, Oh. (WTVQ)- Several Northern Kentucky men of color and supporters donned suits Saturday morning for a demonstration in Cincinnati.

The group included Cincinnati’s police chief.

They started with a prayer then marched to the Hamilton County Courthouse chanting phrases like, “George Floyd: say his name”.

There were also speakers and a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd.

The Cincinnati Enquirer estimated about 2,000 people attended.

It was one of about seven demonstrations in the northern Kentucky area Saturday.

 

