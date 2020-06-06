Lane closures scheduled for Newtown Pike/KY 922 June 7-12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Transportation Cabinet made the following announcement about lane closures:

Mobile lane closures scheduled for Newtown Pike/KY 922 in Fayette County

Thermoplastic marking operations include retracing stop bars, crosswalks and arrows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 6, 2020) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of thermoplastic marking operations scheduled for Newtown Pike/KY 922. Short term stoppages are necessary for markings to be installed, and retraced. The markings improve reflectivity, and visibility.

Sunday, June 7 through Thursday evening, June 11/Friday morning, June 12 – 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. each day/evening

Newtown Pike/KY 922

mobile lane closures will be in effect between Newtown Circle (milepoint 1.733) to Stanton Way (milepoint 3.584)

o motorists will be able to pass through the work zone

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.