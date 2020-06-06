Bridge work planned for Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet made the following announcement about bridge work in Garrard County:

Bridge projects planned for Garrard County

Construction for two bridges on Fall Lick Road/KY 1972 at milepoints 1.740 & 2.070

The Bridging Kentucky Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 6, 2020) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises the traveling public of bridge projects planned for Garrard County. Crews will build two diversions for motorists to utilize during the bridge construction. The work is part of the Bridging Kentucky Program.

Bridging Kentucky is a commitment to improving the safety, and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans, ensure appropriate weight capacities are met, and improve access, and mobility for all Kentuckians.

The traveling public will be informed of changes, and impacts to traffic patterns through advisories furnished to media outlets.

For more information on Bridging Kentucky, and other bridge projects, please visit: https://www.BridgingKentucky.com

Monday, June 8 through Tuesday, June 16– 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Tuesday

Fall Lick Road/KY 1972

crews will begin building diversions for the traveling public

the bridges are located at milepoints 1.740 and 2.070

o both bridges are between Windswept Road and Crow Way

Note:

o there will be no impacts to traffic at this time

o the bridges will not be closed until the diversions are built

o motorists will utilize the diversions once they are completed

o detours will not be necessary

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.