Three charged with trafficking heroin, meth

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A joint investigation by one of the region’s

drug task force units results in the arrest of three people on heroin and meth trafficking charges.

- Advertisement -

According to the Mt. Sterling Police Department, 32-year-old Darrell Boddie, 23-year-old Taylor Ferguson, and 40-year-old Dashane Jones,all were charged with first-degree trafficking in crystal meth and heroin. All three are from Mt. Sterling.

Boddie was charged with five counts of meth trafficking and three counts of heroin trafficking.

Ferguson and Junes were charged with one count each, according to police.

Related Article: Five pounds of meth found during drug busts in Floyd County

The arrests were the result of work by the Mount Sterling Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Appalachia HIDTA Gateway Area Drug Task Force.