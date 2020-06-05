Three charged with trafficking heroin, meth

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A joint investigation by one of the region’s
drug task force units results in the arrest of three people on heroin and meth trafficking charges.
According to the Mt. Sterling Police Department, 32-year-old Darrell Boddie, 23-year-old Taylor Ferguson, and 40-year-old Dashane Jones,all were charged with first-degree trafficking in crystal meth and heroin. All three are from Mt. Sterling.
Boddie was charged with five counts of meth trafficking and three counts of heroin trafficking.
Ferguson and Junes were charged with one count each, according to police.
The arrests were the result of work by the Mount Sterling Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Appalachia HIDTA Gateway Area Drug Task Force.
The Appalachia HIDTA Gateway Area Drug Task Force was started in January 2019 with the inclusion of Montgomery and Powell County in the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area designated counties.
The Appalachia HIDTA Gateway Area Drug Task Force is comprised of Detectives from the Kentucky State Police, Mount Sterling Police Department, Stanton Police Department and Special Agents with the ATF.