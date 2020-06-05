Suspect wanted in Lexington protest assault turns himself-in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager wanted in connection to an assault during an otherwise peaceful protest on Monday, turned himself-in at Lexington Police Headquarters on Thursday night, according to police.

Investigators say 19-year old Dylan Dempster knowingly took part in a riot and injured people who were not part of the protest. Police say he broke the victims’ car windshield with a skateboard.

On Wednesday, police released video and images asking for the public’s help identifying Dempster.

Earlier in the week, police arrested 19-year old Kaulbert Wilson and a 15-year old, whose name wasn’t released because of his age. The juvenile was released to a family member. Wilson was taken to jail.

Investigators say Wilson was one of three people who attacked a car on Midland Avenue toward Main Street. Police say the driver and her husband were pulled out of the car and beaten. The driver had a swollen eye and her husband suffered a concussion, according to police. Investigators say the victims’ three children were in the car at the time of the assault.

Police also released video from earlier Monday evening they say shows Wilson and one of the other suspect’s jumping on another car and that the other suspect used a skateboard to break the vehicle’s window.

Investigators say at one point, Wilson got on top of a Lexington Police car and urged other protesters to flip the car while an officer was still inside.

Police say when they tried to stop Wilson, he took off running. He was eventually arrested around midnight in a Midland Avenue parking lot.