Police chief talks progress, says more listening still needed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Openness, dialogue and communication. Those things may be the difference in how protests have gone in Lexington and some other communities across the country.

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said Friday those are part of the key to building a relationship between the department’s officers and the community. And that relationship is important when it comes to trying times.

During an impromptu press conference Friday afternoon, Weathers said the department and the city administration try to listen. The community has been talking and some of its ideas, feedback and suggestions already have been implemented, Weathers said.

It has helped make the city’s protests a stark contrast to some other communities, including Louisville.

“We have always tried to connect with the community. We have always tried to listen to their concerns. Yes, maybe we haven’t listened enough. That’s part of the whole issue and part of the reason why these protests are here. We’ve got to do a better job at that,” Weather said, admitting work always needs to be done.