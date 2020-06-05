Lexington won’t open pools, some summer camps set

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Faced with strict guidelines for coronavirus-related health and safety standards, Lexington will not open any of its public pools this summer, the city announced Friday.

While Lexington pools will not open this summer, in-person camps for children and more activities at Raven Run are planned.

- Advertisement -

POOLS

“We have spent considerable time studying how we could open our pools safely,” said Parks and Recreation Director Monica Conrad. “We don’t think there is a truly safe approach. We would have to limit pools to very few swimmers to maintain social distancing, and we would only be able to open for a few weeks. Governor Beshear has said public pools cannot open until June 29.

“In the end we decided it just didn’t make sense, financially or otherwise,” Conrad said.

Related Article: Broadway Clay in Frankfort offers virtual summer camp for kids

Conrad said the city still hopes when the governor allows playgrounds to open it will also be able to open spraygrounds, giving children a place to cool off from the heat of summer.

SUMMER CAMPS

The city has put together a plan for summer camps that allows for safe social distancing.

Camps with limited registration will be offered for children as young as 6, and as old as 13 at three parks, Jacobson, Castlewood and Masterson Station, and at ArtWorks at Carver School, Tates Creek Recreation Center and Shillito Tennis Center.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., Friday, June 12 and will conducted through a lottery.

Parents must set up an account by June 11 prior to registration, and are encouraged to register their children on-line.

For information on registration, setting up an account, camp descriptions, fees and scholarships go to https://www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-camps-2020 or call 859-270-7363.

“We know parents want their children to have some fun summer activities,” Conrad said. “These camps may provide some answers.”

RAVEN RUN NATURE ACADEMY

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary is starting a do-it-yourself Nature Academy.

Kids can visit Raven Run with their families on their own time and complete learning assignments, using a provided kit. Each summer month will focus on a different subject, like tracking animals, or insects, or birds.

Parents can sign their kids up for a suggested minimum donation of $12 a month to the Friends of Raven Run, for which they will receive a kit with monthly assignments, and information related to the subject.

Beginning Monday, June 8, hours at Raven Run will be extended to 6:30 p.m. For more information on Raven Run go to https://www.lexingtonky.gov/raven-run-nature-sanctuary .