Hard-hit Jackson Manor now coronavirus free, celebration planned

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jackson Manor, the nursing home in Jackson County hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, has something to celebrate.

The last case associated with the facility has now recovered and it is coronavirus free. That case means Jackson County, which has had 61 confirmed cases, now has no active cases, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

Of the 61 cases in the county, all but seven were associated with the long-term care facility, including more than a dozen staff members.

All the county’s 13 deaths were connected to the home.

“God is Good! They received the last negative test and they are ready to celebrate,” Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard said, announcing a drive-through parade at 3 p.m. Friday, June 12.

“Decorate your car if you would like and come down and lay on the horn while passing by. This facility has been through so much in the last couple months, they deserve a celebration. In fact they will be accepting new patients soon as they transition into a recovered facility. I can’t brag on our community and surrounding counties enough. Your outpouring of love and support for our people have been remarkable,” Gabbard continued.

Jackson Manor once was one of the state’s hotspots. Once the virus first showed up in the facility, it spread like wildfire. The nursing home went from three positive cases to 40 in one day, according to the health department.

Neighboring Rockcastle County has had 15 cases, all of whom have recovered.

Clay County, which only recently had its first confirmed case, has seven cases, with three active and two deaths.