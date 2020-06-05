Driver charged with DUI in wreck that injured mayor

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – The mayor of Monticello was injured in an accident Tuesday and her friend who was driving fled the scene but later was charged with DUI.

According to a story in the Lexington Herald-Leader, Mayor Tracie Sexton was hospitalized after the accident, which happened on North Main Street when 50-year-old Bryan C. Rose lost control of the 2004 Pontiac he was driving and crashed into a utility pole.

Rose and Sexton are dating, the Wayne County sheriff told the newspaper.

Rose fled on foot but was later arrested. According to the newspaper’s story, he told police he and the mayor were arguing and he sped up, losing control of the car.

He also said he’d started drinking “several hours” before the accident. Police found whiskey in the car, the Herald-Leader reported, citing arrest warrants filed by Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy James Barnett.

The deputy charged Rose with first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

When deputies arrived, Sexton told them Rose had been driving and video surveillance from businesses in the area confirmed that, the newspaper reported.

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron told the Herald-Leader Rose and Sexton are dating and that Sexton had not been drinking before the accident. The sheriff said Sexton initially declined treatment but later went to Wayne County Hospital and was admitted.