Car caravan honors what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A car caravan honored Breonna Taylor Friday, on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Taylor was shot and killed in a no-knock search warrant in Louisville in March.

The caravan met at Rupp Arena at 4:30 in the afternoon and drove around downtown Lexington.

Hundreds decorated their cars and started driving by 5:30 p.m.

Organizers posted a route so cars could follow traffic laws and still follow the group.

This as protesters on foot gathered outside the county courthouse for the eighth night of demonstrations downtown.