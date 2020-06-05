Car caravan honors what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A car caravan honored Breonna Taylor Friday, on what would have been her 27th birthday.
Taylor was shot and killed in a no-knock search warrant in Louisville in March.
The caravan met at Rupp Arena at 4:30 in the afternoon and drove around downtown Lexington.
Hundreds decorated their cars and started driving by 5:30 p.m.
Organizers posted a route so cars could follow traffic laws and still follow the group.
This as protesters on foot gathered outside the county courthouse for the eighth night of demonstrations downtown.