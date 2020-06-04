Two indicted on burglary, theft charges

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men have been indicted in

connection with a burglary and theft investigation that began in Fbruary.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff John Root, the indictments were served this week on 32-year-old Matthew Scott Jones, of Wet Branch Road in Nancy, and 30-year-old Ronald E. Claiborne, of McLin Drive in Nancy.

Both are indicted for second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and theft of property between $10,000 and $1 million, according to the sheriff.

The two were arrested in March as part of an investigation by Deputy David Wesley into a burglary and theft on Richardson Road in western Pulaski County. Working with the victim and family members, Wesley was able to identify and arrest Jones and Claiborne, the sheriff said.

In an unrelated case, 33-year-old Walter Blaine Smith II, of Bowling

Green, and 45-year-old James D. Brown, of Aztec Trail in Somerset, were charged with drug trafficking after an investigation that began with a citizen’s tip, according to the sheriff.

The tip pointed to Brown and Deputy Matt Bryant located a vehicle matching the description Brown was believed to be operating, on Scenic Trail in Burnside with two men were standing outside the car. With the help of Deputy Alex Wesley, the deputies found drugs and paraphernalia, the sheriff said. Both were charged with second offense trafficking in opiates and meth and other offenses.

In another unrelated offense, 33-year-old Mark Wells, of Sleepy Hollow

Road in Somerset, is charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and other offenses following an incident Monday.

He also was wanted for probation violation in Leslie County.

Wells was arrested on Hilltop Drive in Nancy after Pulaski County deputies initially responded to Sleepy Hollow Road to complaints of a man armed with a .22-caliber rifle threatening people and making threats to do harm to police if they responded, Speck said.

When units arrived, Wells had moved to Hilltop Drive to the home of a relative.

When deputies arrived, Wells was inside destroying property and fled out the back door into a wooded area. He was later found lying in a creek, according to the sheriff.