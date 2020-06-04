Rush hour chain-reaction crash slows traffic in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person suffered minor injuries in a three car chain-reaction crash that slowed traffic during Thursday afternoon’s rush hour, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say shortly after 5:00 p.m., a driver lost control, hit a curb and collided with a car, which in-turn, collided with another car in a chain-reaction collision.

- Advertisement -

This happened on Man O War Boulevard near Alumni Drive. Police say one lane of each road was closed for about an hour.

Police say the driver of the first car that was hit went to the hospital with minor injuries.