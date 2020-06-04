Protest leaders separate themselves from a group they call disruptive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A rainy Thursday night didn’t stop protestors from taking to the streets of downtown Lexington.

Before the marching began, leaders called on protestors to decide whether they would follow them or a group who they called “inexperienced.”

- Advertisement -

Organizers pointed to last night’s protest, when a smaller group surrounded a squad car and attempted to block it in. They say that was unnecessary.

On a lighter note, leaders said officers said they would bring out freeze-pops for tired protestors.

Organizers again mentioned Friday’s caravan for what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. It will be held at Rupp Arena from 4:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.