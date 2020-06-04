Man arraigned in Bowling Green double murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky man charged with killing two woman has been arraigned in Warren Circuit Court.

The Daily News reports 38-year-old Juan Paulo Flores-Jarada appeared in court Monday in the deaths of Deloris Hampton-Stacker and Karen L. Burks.

- Advertisement -

Police found their bodies Dec. 11, 2018, inside Burks’ Bowling Green apartment. Flores-Jarada was indicted in January on two counts of murder.

Flores-Jarada said through an interpreter during the Skype hearing that he could not afford an attorney, and Warren Circuit Judge John Grise appointed public defender James Rhorer.

The judge set a status conference for July 6.