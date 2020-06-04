J.C. Penney proposes permanently closing six stores in Kentucky

NEW YORK, NY (WTVQ) – J.C. Penney on Thursday revealed its initial list of proposed stories to be permanently closed and six are in Kentucky.

The company is trying to stabilize its finances under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company previously announced it planned to close 242 locations for good and keep around 600 open.

The stores slated for closing in Kentucky:

-Danville: Hustonville Road

-Middlesboro: N. 12th Street

-Maysville: U.S. 68 S. and AA Highway

-Campbellsville: Campbellsville Bypass

-Owensboro: Frederica Street

-Hopkinsville: Ft. Campbell Blvd.

A bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for June 11 to consider the proposed closings. If approved by a judge, the company says going-out-of-business sales could begin immediately.