Funding with expand cervical, breast cancer programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation has received $261,384 to fund the Yes, Mamm! and Yes, Cerv! programs, which offer breast and cervical cancer screenings and treatment to patients across all CHI Saint Joseph Health hospitals, medical groups and clinically integrated network of providers.

The funding was provided by the Kentucky Women’s Cancer Screening Program through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Breast and Cervical Early Detection Program.

“We know screenings lead to earlier cancer diagnoses that ultimately help save lives,” said Leslie Buddeke Smart, CFRE, president of the CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “This grant will allow our Yes, Mamm! and Yes, Cerv! programs to extend their reach to provide more people with exams and treatment.”

Yes, Mamm! was established in 2012 by the Saint Joseph Breast Center at Saint Joseph East to detect breast cancer earlier and improve patients’ life expectancies.

The program provides screening mammography and diagnostic services at no charge to medically under-served individuals. Yes, Mamm! also provides lymphedema therapy treatment and patient navigation services, and assists with travel expenses for those facing transportation barriers.

Yes, Cerv! is a new cervical cancer screening initiative that will launch in 2020 through Saint Joseph Health Partners, which is a clinically integrated network of 1,996 providers across Kentucky.

The goal of Yes, Cerv! is to prevent cervical cancer through the promotion of Pap tests and HPV vaccinations, as well as to provide patients with cervical cancer screenings, early stage diagnoses and oncological pelvic treatment.

With more than 100,344 managed lives, the clinically integrated network has the capacity to reach a large patient volume, and launch a cervical cancer screening and treatment referral campaign.

For more information on the Yes, Mamm! program, visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/yes-mamm.

CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of Catholic Health Initiatives, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 135 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies.

In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to building healthier communities by elevating patient care through an integrated physical and behavioral health delivery system. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.