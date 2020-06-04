Fayette sheriff, Lyft offer victims a unique service

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Law enforcement does lots of things that citizens probably can name.
But officers and deputies often provide other services to that often go overlooked.
For instance, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has a partnership with Lyft to provide transportation for crime victims for a variety of needs, including:
• To and from court proceedings
• Rides to a shelter for an initial move
• Rides to essential appointments for children
• Medical appointments
• Appointments to obtain housing
• Appointments to obtain an ID card, either Social Security or a Driver’s License
The Fayette County Emergency Management does remind people that Lyft policy requires all riders to wear a face mask.
According to Emergency Management, call Amanda’s Center at (859) 252-1771 for transportation for any of the above.