Troopers seek info in 20-year-old cold case

CARLISLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – State troopers are hoping someone’s memory will lead to information in a 20-year-old cold case death.

Kentucky State Police, Post 6 in Dry Ridge, is requesting any information regarding the murder of Donnie Ray Dixon who was discovered dead on Oct. 4, 1999, on his private drive at 2307 Headquarters Road just off Highway 68 northeast of Carlisle in Nicholas County.

He was a 49-year-old white male, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212. Detectives are actively investigating this incident.