Small fire at Jif Peanut Butter plant in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There was a small fire Wednesday afternoon at the Jif Peanut Butter Plant on Winchester Road on the eastern edge of downtown Lexington.

Firefighters say the call came in around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters say when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from a building on the property.

Firefighters worked with the company’s fire brigade to quickly put the fire out and make sure it had not spread to any other part of the building.

Investigators say the fire was contained to one piece of equipment and its ductwork. No one was hurt.