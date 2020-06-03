Shaker Village to reopen June 15

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Shaker Village will reopen to the public Monday, June 15, according to officials.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is a landmark destination that shares 3,000 acres of discovery in the spirit of the Kentucky Shakers. It was once home to the third largest Shaker community in the United States between 1805 and 1910.

Shaker Village posted the reopening announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The opening will include several changes to help keep staff and visitors safe to include crowd capacity limits for each area of the site to allow for proper social distancing and no more than 33% capacity in the restaurant.

The entrance check-in will now have a suggested $10 donation fee per carload to hike the trails or walk the property. As a private non-profit organization, Shaker Village relies on donations and visitor fees to provide all services.

Equestrians who use the riding trails will now pay the usual fee of $10 per person at the front entrance instead of at the stables. Annual Village and Equestrian Passholders will not be charged to use the property but will need to present their pass for entry.

For those visiting the Historic Centre or staying overnight, admission fees and check-in will still be completed at the Welcome Center.

You can read more about the changes and see an outline on specific safety procedures HERE.