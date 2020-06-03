Police department sharing ‘rocks,’ offers green ‘safe zone’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sometime if a person gets tangled up with the police, they are between a rock and a hard place.

Georgetown Police are finding something different — and fun — to do with rocks and to interact with the community this summer.

Officers are placing painted rocks around the community. People who find them are asked to either take a picture and send it to the department’s Facebook page or to keep it.

“If you touch the rock, you keep it,” the department said on its Facebook page. “If you want someone else to have the experience then some how take a picture without touching the rock.”

Tracy’s Landscape Supply donated the rocks.

In another community service, the department has a “Safe Exchange Zone” at the Georgetown Police Department located on the west side of the department’s offices.

The area is marked with green lines and is under 24-hour video recorded surveillance.

The area is provided for everything from child exchanges to a meeting point for online purchases.