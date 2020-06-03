Peaceful protest in downtown Danville on Tuesday

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A peaceful protest was held Tuesday night in downtown Danville as demonstrators called for an end to racial injustice, police brutality, racism and discrimination in America.

The demonstrators gathered on Second Street between Main and Walnut streets, according to a report in the Advocate-Messenger.

Both sides of the streets were lined with people holding signs and chanting George Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter,” according to the newspaper.

The protest came as a result of the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck in Minneapolis.

Demonstration organizers also talked about the death of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor in March. She was shot several times and killed by Louisville Police during a ‘no-knock warrant’ at her apartment during a drug raid. Records show no drugs were found in the apartment.

*Note: The protest photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of Robin Hart of the Advocate-Messenger.