New EMS building under budget and ahead of schedule

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The cornavirus outbreak may have shut down many things, but progress continued in Woodford County.

The county is ready to open a the new Woodford County Emergency Medical Services Station No. 1 on Big Sink Pike.

And the move in is ahead of schedule and under budget, according to County Judge Executive James Kay.

“Director Freeman Bailey put his heart and soul into this project and Woodford County can be proud of our new world-class EMS headquarters,” Kay said in a post on the county’s Facebook page.

“Station No.1 will be one of the most energy efficient buildings in Woodford County, coming in on budget and ahead of schedule,” Kay added, “Our EMS crews are world-class and now our team has a quality facility to better serve our people.”

The three-bay building has a personal touch with a hand-crafted meeting table and matching lockers for crews.