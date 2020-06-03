Lexington Art League galleries to reopen to public

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Loudoun House will soon reopen to the public after shutting down in March due to COVID-19.

The Lexington Art League says galleries in the historic building will reopen to the public June 11 with some changes.

According to the Lexington Art League, guidelines set by the Governor’s office will be followed including staff wearing masks.

The second floor studios will remain closed to the public until further notice. Any shared surfaces will be cleaned on a strict hourly schedule.

The plan is to help keep guests, staff and artists safe from the spread of COVID-19.

According to the art league, the galleries will reopen June 11 Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The galleries are also open by appointment beginning June 8.

To schedule a viewing appointment call or text 859-533-8969. You can also email any appointment requests to: lalexhibitions@gmail.com.

